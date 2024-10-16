Somaliland, Sweden Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Relations

By: Horndiplomat Staff

Hargeisa, Somaliland – Somaliland president Muse Bihi Abdi, welcomed the Swedish Ambassador Joachim Waern, to the Presidential Palace for a pivotal meeting aimed at enhancing diplomatic relations between the two nations.

During the discussions, both sides further explored ways to strengthen the relationship between Somaliland and Sweden, focusing on cooperation in various sectors. Key among the topics was Sweden’s continued support for social development projects in Somaliland, which has been a cornerstone of their bilateral partnership.

The conversation also delved into Somaliland’s upcoming elections and the broader security situation in the Horn of Africa. President Bihi emphasized Somaliland’s ongoing commitment to maintaining peace and stability within the region while striving for international recognition as a sovereign state. He reiterated that Somaliland is steadily fulfilling the criteria for statehood and is determined to demonstrate its achievements to the global community.

Joining President Bihi in the meeting was the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mrs. Rooda Jama Elmi, who emphasized the importance of deepening international partnerships as Somaliland continues on its path toward full recognition.

This meeting marks another step in Somaliland’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its diplomatic ties and secure support for its nation-building agenda.

