IGAD and Sweden Boost Cooperation on Peace and Security

By: Horndiplomat staff writer

Today, in Djibouti, the Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, held a crucial meeting with the Ambassador of Sweden to Ethiopia and IGAD, Ambassador Hans Henric Lundqvist. The meeting aimed to further strengthen the collaborative ties between IGAD and Sweden, particularly in the areas of peace, security, and regional cooperation.

In his statement, Dr. Workneh emphasized the productive nature of their discussions, highlighting Sweden’s consistent support for IGAD’s peace-building initiatives. “We had productive discussions on regional peace and security dynamics, as well as enhancing areas of cooperation. Grateful for Sweden’s continuous support to IGAD’s efforts,” remarked Dr. Workneh.

Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu handshakes the Ambassador of Sweden to Ethiopia and IGAD Amb Hans Henric Lundqvist

Sweden has been a key partner for IGAD in its efforts to promote peace and security in the Horn of Africa. The talks held in Djibouti reaffirm the commitment of both parties to address challenges facing the region, including conflicts, displacement, and humanitarian crises.

As regional peace and security remain a top priority for IGAD, the organization continues to rely on international partners like Sweden to help achieve sustainable development and long-term stability in the region. Dr. Workneh’s meeting with Ambassador Lundqvist demonstrates IGAD’s ongoing efforts to foster strong international partnerships and promote dialogue and cooperation in the region.

This latest engagement builds on Sweden’s longstanding support for IGAD’s mission, which includes conflict resolution, mediation, and capacity-building across its member states.

With continued collaboration, IGAD and Sweden aim to enhance the resilience of the Horn of Africa in the face of complex challenges, ensuring peace, security, and sustainable development for the region’s future.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

