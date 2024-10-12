Taiwan’s $22 Million Grant: A Landmark in Healthcare Development for Somaliland

By: Horndiplomat staff writer

In a significant stride towards enhancing healthcare services in Somaliland, Taiwan has officially pledged nearly 22 million USD in grant funding for the design, construction, and equipping of the Taiwan Medical Center at Hargeisa Group Hospital. This monumental project will not only boost Somaliland’s healthcare infrastructure but also deepen the growing cooperation between the two nations.

The Taiwan Medical Center, once completed in three years, will be a two-story facility housing 97 beds, bringing the hospital’s total capacity to nearly 600 beds. The Center will feature cutting-edge medical equipment and essential services that promise to improve the health and well-being of the people of Somaliland. This milestone is a testament to Taiwan’s ongoing efforts to share its expertise and support global healthcare development, as Ambassador Allen Chenhwa LOU of the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland noted.

Healthcare is a key pillar of Taiwan’s international outreach. According to the 2023 Health Care Index from Numbeo, Taiwan’s healthcare system has been ranked as the world’s best for five consecutive years, a testament to its excellence. By extending this expertise to Somaliland, Taiwan is fostering mutual growth and understanding, based on the principles of equality and friendship.

The vision for the Taiwan Medical Center in Somaliland began under the leadership of Taiwan’s current President, William Lai Ching-te, and was supported by prominent Taiwanese officials including former Foreign Minister Dr. Joseph Wu. Ambassador Lou, echoing President Lai’s words, emphasized that “With every step forward that Taiwan takes, the world takes a step forward with us.” This project is one such step that symbolizes the deepening ties between Taiwan and Somaliland.

Beyond healthcare, Taiwan’s collaboration with Somaliland spans various sectors, including education, agriculture, ICT, security, and humanitarian aid. However, healthcare has emerged as a flagship of this relationship, with notable accomplishments such as the digitalization of hospital services in Hargeisa, Boroma, Brauo, and Berbera, and the donation of ambulances to improve medical mobility.

Through training programs both in Somaliland and Taiwan, scholarships, and the establishment of the Taiwan Medical Mission, Taiwan continues to invest in the human resources development of Somaliland’s healthcare professionals. This project underscores Taiwan’s broader vision of creating sustainable and people-centered cooperation models.

Ambassador Lou emphasized that while Taiwan has made this generous contribution as a symbol of friendship, the success of the Taiwan Medical Center relies on Somaliland’s partnership. As an African proverb wisely notes, “If you want to walk fast, walk alone. But if you want to walk far, walk together.” Taiwan’s healthcare initiatives are designed to transcend borders, and with Somaliland as a partner, the two nations are poised to achieve great things together in the realm of public health.

The Taiwan Medical Center in Somaliland is more than just a healthcare facility—it is a symbol of the enduring friendship and collaborative spirit between Taiwan and Somaliland. As Taiwan leads the way in healthcare, technology, and innovation, this partnership promises a brighter, healthier future for all.

Like this: Like Loading...