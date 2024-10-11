Turkish Energy Minister Announces Oruç Reis Seismic Research Vessel Passes Suez Canal, Heads to Somalia

By: Horndiplomat Staff writer

In a significant move reflecting Turkey’s growing influence in the region, Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced that the Oruç Reis seismic research vessel, accompanied by support ships and frigates from the Turkish Naval Forces, has safely passed through the Suez Canal and is en route to Somalia.

This development highlights Türkiye’s commitment to expanding energy exploration activities in new and promising territories, particularly in Somalia. With its untapped offshore oil and gas reserves, Somalia is an area of strategic interest for international energy players, and Turkiye appears poised to play a key role in its development.

The Oruç Reis is one of Türkiye’s most advanced research vessels, equipped with state-of-the-art technology to conduct seismic surveys in deep waters and along continental shelves. Its primary function is to explore potential oil and natural gas deposits, and its presence in Somali waters could signal new opportunities for economic collaboration between the two nations.

Minister Bayraktar emphasized the smooth passage of the vessel through the Suez Canal, “Our Oruç Reis Seismic Research Vessel, accompanied by support ships and frigates affiliated with our Naval Forces, is passing through the Suez Canal and advancing safely towards Somalia.: Minister said in a post on X, formerly Twitter

Türkiye’s ties with Somalia have strengthened over the years, with numerous infrastructure projects, humanitarian aid, and military support marking their relationship. The deployment of the Oruç Reis to Somali waters aligns with Turkey’s long-term ambition to diversify its energy sources and expand its geopolitical influence in Africa.

As Türkiye’s continues to explore new regions for energy development, the results of the Oruç Reis seismic survey will be closely monitored, with potential impacts on both Somali economic growth and Turkey’s position in the global energy market.

This strategic move also signals Türkiye’s ambition to become a central player in the international energy arena, with eyes on establishing stronger ties across the Horn of Africa and beyond.

