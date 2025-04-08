Somaliland’s Foreign Minister, Abdirahman Dahir Adan and the country’s Representative to the United States, Ambassador Bashir Goth, have wrapped up a productive diplomatic mission in Washington, D.C., where they met with key American officials, policymakers, and thought leaders. The high-level engagements focused on strengthening U.S.–Somaliland relations and promoting Somaliland’s quest for greater international recognition.
The visit is part of Somaliland’s broader diplomatic push to assert its rightful place on the world stage, grounded in its long-standing record of peace, stability, and democratic governance in a region often marked by volatility.
“Delighted to have met with Ambassador @DrJPPham to thank him for his longtime support for Somaliland,” said Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan. “I enjoyed his scholarly insights about Africa, the volatile region of the Horn of Africa, and his admiration for the resilience of Somaliland in building a stable state with a robust economy.”
Ambassador Peter Pham, former U.S. Special Envoy for the Sahel and one of Washington’s leading Africa policy experts, welcomed the meeting and praised Somaliland’s democratic achievements.
“Happy to meet with #Somaliland Foreign Minister @min_abdirahman & U.S. Rep @baruud — envoys of a government democratically elected in one-person-one-vote polls that governs a peaceful and secure polity,” Pham wrote. “A sharp contrast to the unelected Mogadishu regime delivering little despite billions in U.S. aid.”
Strengthening Somaliland–U.S. Relations
Under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, U.S. engagement with Somaliland has gained unprecedented momentum. The Trump administration, backed by influential voices within the Republican Party, has demonstrated a clear interest in building strategic alliances with democratic and stable partners in the Horn of Africa.
In recent years, U.S. lawmakers have taken concrete steps to deepen relations with Somaliland. Both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate have introduced bipartisan bills calling for increased engagement with Somaliland, ranging from diplomatic relations to security cooperation. These legislative efforts reflect a growing recognition of Somaliland’s importance to regional stability and U.S. strategic interests.
Notably, the Somaliland Partnership Act—proposed in Congress—calls for formal U.S. representation in Hargeisa and encourages deeper cooperation on trade, security, and governance. Similar language has been echoed in Senate draft resolutions, signaling rising bipartisan support.
Top congressional leaders and foreign policy voices, such as Senator Jim Risch, Representative Chris Smith, and members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, have consistently praised Somaliland’s democratic achievements and urged the U.S. to strengthen bilateral ties.
In addition, American Friends of Somaliland, including influential figures such as Dr. Peter Pham Distinguished Fellow at the Atlantic Council and former U.S. Ambassador/Special Envoy for the Sahel and James Meservey , Senior Fellow at the Hudson Institute, have been instrumental in advocating for stronger U.S.–Somaliland ties. These individuals, alongside other key figures in Washington, have consistently supported greater engagement with Somaliland, particularly in areas of security cooperation, trade, and democratic development.
“Somaliland is ready to be a reliable partner to the United States in promoting peace, democracy, and economic opportunity in the Horn of Africa,” said Minister Abdirahman.
U.S. delegations have visited Hargeisa, and Somaliland’s leadership has been warmly received in Washington, D.C., for strategic briefings and high-level discussions. American policymakers are increasingly recognizing Somaliland as an independent state that shares core values with the United States, serving as a beacon of stability in a volatile region. This growing recognition underscores the appreciation of Somaliland’s unique path to peace and democracy.
The Laasgeel Institute of Somaliland, a right-wing think tank, commented on the significance of these discussions, stating: “We thank our long-standing friends in the U.S. The Laasgeel Institute views this as a step toward a partnership grounded in mutual respect, shared values, and a vision for prosperity. This meeting counters Somalia’s false narrative and advances Somaliland’s pursuit of rightful recognition.”
With international attention shifting to new strategic dynamics in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean corridors, Somaliland’s case for deeper U.S. engagement continues to gain momentum—supported not only by its accomplishments but also by growing congressional backing and executive openness.
