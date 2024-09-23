Somaliland Raises Alarm Over Egypt’s Supply of Heavy Weapons to Mogadishu

By: Staff writer

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland has expressed profound concern over the recent transfer of heavy weapons to the Mogadishu administration by Egypt, warning that the move endangers the security of the Horn of Africa, a region already grappling with complex security challenges.

In an official statement, Somaliland’s government conveyed its alarm at the supply of large military equipment to an administration that, they argue, lacks the capacity to properly manage or safeguard such a substantial arsenal. “The unchecked proliferation of arms in this fragile environment only increases the likelihood of an arms race, as various factions may now seek to acquire their own stockpiles to protect their interests,” the statement said.

Somaliland is particularly troubled by the risk that these weapons could fall into the hands of extremist groups such as Al-Shabaab, as well as other clan militias that are active in the region. This risk, the government warned, could escalate violence and contribute to further instability across Somalia and neighboring areas.

“The Mogadishu administration’s limited capacity to oversee these weapons, combined with the presence of extremist elements, is a recipe for disaster. This situation presents an imminent threat not only to Somalia but to the region at large, where the fragile balance of peace could quickly unravel,” the statement continued.

Given the heightened risks, the Somaliland government is calling on the international community to take immediate and decisive action to address these growing concerns. Preventive measures, they emphasized, are crucial to halting the further escalation of tensions, preventing renewed conflicts, and safeguarding ongoing peace-building efforts in the region.

“The stakes are too high for inaction,” the statement read. “The international community must step in to prevent these arms from falling into the wrong hands and escalating the cycle of violence. Proactive steps are essential in preserving peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.”

Somaliland reaffirmed its commitment to fostering regional peace, stability, and constructive dialogue. The government urged all relevant stakeholders to act swiftly to address these escalating concerns before they spiral out of control.

“The time for action is now. We must avert a broader conflict and work together to preserve the region’s delicate stability,” the statement concluded.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

