Top Somaliland Students Secure Scholarships Abroad After Excelling in National Exams

By M.A. Egge

Somaliland Minister of Education and Science Ahmed Aden Buhane has disclosed that the government has made good its pledge of availing foreign educational scholarships to top students of this year’s national examinations.

Following the announcements, 60 top students from all over the nation’s regions are recipients.

Saying that he had promised the scholarships the day upon which the exams kicked off, he expressed his delight that at least the hope and wish had at last been realized.

The scholarships are meant for top students with A+ grades.

“I promised here on the day of the exam that we would do all we can to avail foreign scholarships for tertiary education to sixty top students who achieved grade A+”, he said, and happily announced; “we are now making good the pledge”.

He noted that the government efforts have been rewarded and that the acquired chances would be distributed across the nation on a quota basis.

He further disclosed that they had set 15 reserve spots as replacers if the awardees would not take the opportunities.

The National Somaliland Certificate of Examination was announced on Thursday, in which this year Somaliland girls surpassed the boys and hence put more effort into education.

