UK Horn of Africa Envoy visits Mogadishu to reinforce UK support for regional stability

Press Release -British Embassy in Mogadishu

This week, UK Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa and Red Sea, Alison Blackburne, travelled to Mogadishu for meetings with the Federal Government of Somalia, members of Parliament and international partners.

The Envoy’s visit came as discussions continue on the post-ATMIS security transition, including financing, and the future of the UN political mission in Somalia. Special Envoy Blackburne used her engagements with the Federal Government of Somalia, including Foreign Minister Ahmed Fiqi and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, to discuss Somalia’s upcoming membership of the UN Security Council. The Special Envoy also reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to the UK-Somalia strategic partnership.

Meeting a range of Somali and international partners, Special Envoy Blackburne reiterated the importance of dialogue and compromise for Somalia to continue the progress it has made in recent years, particularly to consolidate hard-won gains on security and development.

The Envoy used her engagement to restate the UK’s full respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia and encourage progress towards resolving tensions with Ethiopia.

Speaking as she left Somalia, Alison Blackburne said:

“My visit to Somalia comes at a crucial time for the country and the wider region, as Somalia looks forward to taking up a seat at the United Nations Security Council and discussions continue about the post-ATMIS security transition.

“Somalia is a key partner for the UK, and we are committed to securing a safe, stable, and secure future for all Somalis. I look forward to visiting again in the near future. Tan iyo Kulan dambe.”

