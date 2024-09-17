South Sudan’s vital oil exports cleared to resume

By: BBC WORLD

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir has agreed with the de facto leader of Sudan, Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, that vital oil exports from the landlocked country could resume through its northern neighbour.

Sudan’s 17-month civil war has disrupted South Sudan’s oil industry, which the country’s economy relies on.

Four months of work repairing the damaged infrastructure would allow the oil to flow once again.

But there remains a question whether the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which is fighting the army in Sudan, would allow the exports to go ahead as it controls most of the areas the oil would pass through.

President Kiir and Gen Burhan discussed the resumption of exports at talks on Monday in South Sudan’s capital, Juba.

Addressing a joint press conference with his Sudanese counterpart, South Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ramadan Abdalla Goc said the two leaders discussed “pressing issues impacting both countries” as they focused on enhancing regional peace and stability through “constructive dialogue and co-operation”.

Mr Goc said Gen Burhan confirmed to President Kiir that Sudanese engineers have “accomplished the necessary technical preparations” for the resumption of South Sudan’s oil production.

He said engineers from South Sudan were expected to visit Sudan in the coming weeks to familiarise themselves with the readiness of the facilities, after that the two countries will announce the official resumption of oil flow.

The civil war in neighbouring Sudan has deprived South Sudanese coffers of petrodollars, the government’s main source of revenue, according to think-tank the International Crisis Group.

Mr Goc also said that during the talks, President Kiir reaffirmed his government’s commitment to restoring peace and stability in Sudan.

Sudan’s acting Foreign Minister Hussein Awad said President Kiir and Gen Burhan also agreed to re-open humanitarian corridors between their two countries to facilitate delivery of humanitarian assistance to Sudan.

