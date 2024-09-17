Somalia joins International Atomic Energy Agency

By: Anadolu Agency

Somalia has joined the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Monday at the General Conference in Vienna.

Somalia said the joining is a significant milestone reflecting the country’s commitment to promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

“A landmark moment for our country, highlighting our dedication to peaceful nuclear engagement and sustainable development,” the office of the Somali prime minister said in a statement on Monday.

Somali Information Minister Daud Aweis said as a member of the UN nuclear watchdog, “Somalia looks forward to collaborating with the international community to harness nuclear technology for the benefit of our nation and to ensure the highest standards of safety and security.”

He said Somalia is dedicated to utilizing nuclear energy responsibly to support sustainable development and improve the quality of life for the citizens of Somalia.

Somalia is the newest and 179th member of the UN nuclear watchdog.

