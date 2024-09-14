Ethiopia Condemns Somalia Minister’s Remarks, Labels Rebel Support Threat as “Comical”

By: Hassan Farah, Horndiplomat Staff Writer

Ethiopia has sharply criticized comments made by Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, regarding the potential support for Ethiopian rebel groups. Nabiyu Tedla, Ethiopia’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the African Union and former Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, responded strongly to Fiqi’s statements, denouncing them as “comical.”

During a debate on Universal TV on September 12, 2024, Minister Fiqi suggested that Somalia might consider supporting rebel groups in Ethiopia if Ethiopia proceeds with implementing the Somaliland deal. His remarks raised concerns about possible regional instability and tension.

Tedla labeled the Somali official’s comments as an example of “hollow nationalism” and criticized the Somalia government’s behavior. He accused Somalia officials of acting like “Al-Shabaab agents posing as government officials” and expressed concern that their rhetoric, driven by narrow clan politics, could undermine Somalia’s progress and exacerbate instability in the region.

“It’s comical to witness Al-Shabaab agents posing as government officials, who are unable to function effectively outside of Banaadir, babbling hollow nationalism driven by narrow clan centralization. Such actions will only undermine years of progress and push Somalia into the pit,” Tedla stated on X.

Fiqi’s comments have drawn significant attention, reflecting the growing tensions between Somalia and Ethiopia. The suggestion of potential support for rebel groups represents a serious escalation in regional dynamics, especially in light of ongoing discussions about the Somaliland deal.

“The option to establish contacts with armed rebels in Ethiopia, or rebels fighting against the Ethiopian regime, remains open to Somalia if the situation continues. This is a door open to us,” Fiqi stated during the debate.

As the situation unfolds, the international community will be watching closely to see how these diplomatic tensions might affect regional stability and relations between the two countries.

Like this: Like Loading...