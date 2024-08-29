Somtel Announces $25 Million Investment in National Internet Connectivity

By: MODUALE

Hargeisa, 29.08. 2024 – In a significant move aimed at boosting the nation’s digital infrastructure, Somtel, a leading telecommunications provider and a subsidiary of the Dahabshiil Group, has announced an additional $25 million investment in developing Somaliland’s internet connectivity. This announcement was made during the 6th National Telecommunications Conference, an event that brought together key stakeholders to discuss the future of digital communication in the country.

This year’s conference emphasized Internet connectivity, focusing on emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). These technologies are expected to play a crucial role in driving economic growth and enhancing the quality of life for citizens by enabling smarter and more efficient systems across various sectors.

Somtel’s new investment is set to enhance the country’s digital infrastructure, ensuring faster, more reliable internet access for both urban and rural communities. This initiative aligns with the broader goals of the National Telecommunications Conference, which seeks to position the country as a regional leader in digital innovation.

Speaking at the conference, representatives from Somtel highlighted the company’s commitment to fostering technological advancements and supporting the government’s vision for a digitally connected society.

“Today Somtel, we officially announce that we will invest an additional $25 million in connectivity, The $25 million investment will be directed toward expanding the existing network, improving service quality, and making high-speed internet more accessible to underserved areas.” Said Samir Duale Somtel head of commercial

The announcement was met with widespread praise from both government officials and representatives of local and international commercial companies. Many expressed their appreciation for Somtel’s proactive approach to addressing the challenges of internet connectivity in the country. By investing in the latest technologies and infrastructure, Somtel is not only improving the digital landscape but also contributing to the broader economic development of the nation.

The 6th National Telecommunications Conference served as a platform for key discussions on the future of digital communication, with experts and industry leaders sharing insights on how to leverage IoT and AI for sustainable development. The event underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in achieving the country’s digital transformation goals.

As the country continues to make strides in digital innovation, Somtel’s commitment to investing in the future of internet connectivity marks a pivotal moment in the nation’s journey toward becoming a digitally empowered society. With this new investment, Somtel is set to play a key role in shaping the future of communication and technology in the region.

