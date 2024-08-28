Morocco, Ethiopia Strengthen Military Ties During High-Level Meetings in Rabat

By: Marroco World News

Rabat – Supreme Commander and Chief of General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) hosted Marshal Birhanu Jula Gelalcha, Chief of General Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, for an official visit to Morocco from August 25 to 29.

During their meeting at the Administration of National Defense (ADN) headquarters in Rabat, the two officials discussed the state of bilateral military cooperation and explored avenues to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Both officials expressed their satisfaction with the friendship and cooperation between Morocco and Ethiopia, as well as emphasized their shared ambition and determination to deepen these relations in the future, according to a statement from the FAR General Staff.

Also on Monday, the Inspector General of the FAR and Commander of the Southern Zone received Marshal Birhanu Jula Gelalcha at the FAR General Staff headquarters.

The meeting focused on various aspects of military cooperation, with the officials lauding the progress in the relations between the two armies and discussing ways to enhance this cooperation and extend it to other areas of mutual interest.

Morocco and Ethiopia have maintained diplomatic relations characterized by economic cooperation, political support, and cultural exchange. Both countries have a history of involvement in African political affairs and have supported each other’s positions in regional matters.

The economic relationship between the two countries has grown significantly in recent years.

In November 2016, King Mohammed VI visited Ethiopia, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations. During this visit, Morocco’s OCP Group signed an agreement with the Ethiopian government to build a large-scale fertilizer plant in Dire Dawa. Valued at around $3.7 billion, the project aimed to enhance Ethiopia’s agricultural sector.

