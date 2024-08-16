Somalia to employ 3,000 more teachers to enhance access to education

By: The Star

The Somalia Ministry of Education has announced plans to employ at least 3,000 teachers in a bid to enhance the quality and accessibility of education.

According to the Ministry of Education, Heritage and Higher Education, over 26,000 persons applied to fill the 3,000 slots.

“This announcement attracted an impressive pool of 26,570 applicants, showcasing the high demand for teaching roles in the country.

“Among these applicants, a notable demographic breakdown emerged: 21,083 men and 5,487 women eagerly sought these positions, reflecting a strong interest in contributing to the nation’s educational future,” the ministry said.

Education Minister Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir said the additional recruits is proof the Federal Government’s commitment to improving the education sector.

“The recruitment of these new 3,000 teachers is a testament to the Ministry’s strategic goal of enhancing educational standards, fostering a culture of learning, and addressing the pressing needs of young learners throughout the nation.”

Last year, the Ministry recruited 3,000 teachers to address the pressing need for qualified educators.

The ministry said some 12,670 candidates successfully demonstrated their capabilities by passing the written examination and are set to proceed to the next stage of the recruitment.

The next step will involve another examination, followed by an oral interview to assess candidates’ suitability and ensure the transparency of the entire process.

“This group includes a significant breakdown of 9,546 men and 3,124 women, which highlights not only the dedication of the candidates but also the importance of recruiting qualified individuals who can make a meaningful impact in classrooms across Somalia.”

Like this: Like Loading...