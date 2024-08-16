Education for a Brighter Tomorrow: 2024 Taiwan Joint Scholarship Awarding Ceremony

Press-release

Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland hosted the 2024 Taiwan Scholarships Awarding Ceremony on the 14th of August, 2024 to award TaiwanMOFA Scholarship, TaiwanMOE Scholarship, TaiwanICDF Scholarship, and Taiwan Military Scholarship to 32 Somaliland students.

Deputy Chairman of Somaliland National Commission for Higher Education, Mr. Abdi Ismail Yunis, other government officials from Ministries, Departments, and Agencies, of Somaliland, the Representative of Somaliland to Taiwan, Dr. Mohamed Omar Hagi Mohamoud among others attended the significant event.

Over the years, over 130 Somalilanders have benefited from the Taiwan Scholarships directly. Taiwan has contributed to the development of education and human resources across multiple sectors for Somaliland. In 2024, there are 10 government officials from Somaliland recommended receiving scholarships to Taiwan to pursue their studies in subjects ranging from public health, agriculture, urban governance, environment,and climate change to energy, education, trade and business, engineering, and defense.

Taiwan Ambassador in Somaliland Allen Chenhwa Lou

During his remarks, Ambassador Allen Chenhwa Lou encouraged the scholarship recipients of Somaliland to make use of the opportunity to study in Taiwan and work hard in order to dedicate what they learned in Taiwan to the development of Somaliland.

“This is a pivotal event within the framework of Somaliland-Taiwan ties, a mutually beneficial partnership that symbolizes the friendship and close cooperation between both sides over the years. Up to 2024, there are 124 Somaliland scholarship recipients. Taiwan shares her best with Somaliland. This year’s recipients of the Taiwan Scholarships inclusive of Taiwan MOFA Scholarship, Taiwan MOE Scholarship, Taiwan MOND and Taiwan ICDF Scholarship. Taiwan Scholarships is the “Youth Empowerment Program” for a Brighter Tomorrow.” said Amb Allen

“Study hard and thirsty for knowledge to maximize your potential to compete with the best students from other countries. Also let me remind you that Some of the previous Somaliland Scholarships recipients couldn’t meet the basic academic criteria and had to return to Somaliland. So my advice is to make full use of your time in Taiwan to further enhance your areas of specialization. At the same time make full use of your stay in Taiwan to understand the culture and society so that you can be the good bridge between Taiwan and Somaliland. Taiwan provides the opportunities, but you need to cherish them.” Amb Allen added

Ambassador Lou reaffirms that Taiwan Scholarship program plays a vital part in deepening and solidifying the bilateral relationships between Taiwan and Somaliland.

:Make friends and share with them knowledge of Somaliland and East Africa at large – this is part of the process to strengthen people – to – people relations. And as youths and the future generation of leaders, friends made during your stay there will promote continued close ties between Somaliland and Taiwan.” Amb Allen said

Like this: Like Loading...