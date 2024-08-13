Somaliland Reiterates Commitment to Ethiopia MoU, Asserts Sovereign Right to International Agreements

The Somaliland government remains steadfast in moving forward with the Memorandum of Understanding with Ethiopia. according to statement

The Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the following statement today.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland remains committed to implementing the MoU with Ethiopia. We have been closely monitoring the talks initiated by Türkiye as mediation efforts between the Mogadishu Administration and Ethiopia that started on Monday, August 12, it is clear that the talks it did not bring the desired results for Türkiye.

During a press conference on Friday, August 9, the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs stated that the goal of the talks is to ease tensions between the Mogadishu administration & Ethiopia. Türkiye’s growing involvement in such regional matters is a clear indication of the lack of impartiality of Türkiye as a mediator and their aim to directly interfere with the MoU between Somaliland and Ethiopia.

His Excellency President Muse Bihi Abdi speaking at a rally in Berbera two days ago sent a strong message to Türkiye stating “Türkiye is not respecting the Sovereignty of the Republic of Somaliland and Somaliland will not accept this, nor will Somaliland ever accept this as it is equivalent to saying that Somaliland will be ruled from Mogadishu”. The government of the Republic of Somaliland reserves the right to enter into international agreements, as such we urge the government of Türkiye as well as others not to interfere.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland remains committed to regional peace and collaboration with neighboring countries, however, it will not be at the cost of Somaliland’s Sovereignty.

Like this: Like Loading...