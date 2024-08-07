Somaliland government rejects the comments made by Egypt’s Foreign Minister

Somaliland government expresses its disappointment at the recent comments made by the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart.

The Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued the following statement today.

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland expresses its disappointment at the recent comments made by the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart. The statements made regarding the MoU between the Republic of Somaliland and Ethiopia are inaccurate, misleading, and disregarding the sovereign rights of our people.

Our government reiterates its unwavering commitment to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This deal reflects the shared interests and mutual respect between our two nations. We view this partnership as a cornerstone of regional stability and economic cooperation.

It is imperative to clarify that Somaliland is not, and has never been, part of the Mogadishu administration. We are a distinct and independent nation with a rich history, culture, and democratic institutions. The people of Somaliland exercised their right to self-determination on 18th May 1991, establishing the Republic of Somaliland with its internationally recognized borders.

We call upon the Egyptian government to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Somaliland. We are calling on the government of Egypt to focus its energy and diplomatic efforts on the crises surrounding its borders, such as Libya, Sudan, Palestine, and Lebanon.

The people of the Republic of Somaliland are determined to pursue their path towards full international recognition and will not be deterred by unfounded claims or interference in our internal Affairs.

