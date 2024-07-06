Somaliland President Pardons 377 Prisoners on Islamic New Year

The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Muse Bihi Abdi has pardoned on Saturday convicts who had been incarcerated for minor crimes in an amnesty gesture traditionally extended in every new lunar year.

The Head of State has in this case on occasion on the eve of the new Lunar Year of the Islamic Calendar 1446 extended an amnesty and hence granted general amnesty to 377 prisoners who had been jailed for minor crimes or misdemeanors.

The order specifies clearly that capital punishments and those of civil ones shall not apply.

The order was contained in a Presidential decree that exercised executive Powers as per Article 90 Clause 5 of the constitution.

