Somaliland Energy minister arrives in Taiwan to boost ties in oil, gas and mining

By: TAIWAN NEWS

A Somaliland delegation led by the Minister of Energy and Minerals, Abdilahi Farah Abdi, and his advisor, Ibrahim Ali Yusuf arrived in Taiwan on Thursday (June 27).

At a welcome banquet hosted by Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Farar emphasized the shared values between Taiwan and Somaliland. He described Taiwan as a key international development partner for Somaliland.

He pointed out that Somaliland is rich in energy and mineral resources. At the same time, Taiwan has expertise and knowledge in resource development and hoped that the upcoming Taiwan-Somaliland Energy and Minerals meeting would attract more Taiwanese investment in the East African nation, thereby sustaining a long-term, mutually beneficial relationship.

Aside from participating in the second Taiwan-Somaliland Energy and Minerals Joint Working Group Meeting, Minister Abdilahi will attend the graduation ceremony of an oil and gas exploration training workshop for engineers from Somaliland, which the Taiwanese government facilitated. He will also meet with Taiwanese clean energy and mineral processing companies to discuss potential cooperation.

Somaliland is an important partner for Taiwan in East Africa, MOFA said. It pledged to promote various exchanges and cooperation with Somaliland, further deepening the bilateral friendship.