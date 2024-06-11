Clan fighting in central Somalia kills over 55

By: Anadolu Agency, Mohamed Dhaysane

Clashes between two rival clans have killed over 55 people and injured more than 60 others in Somalia’s central state of Galmudug, officials and medical sources said on Monday.

The ongoing clashes between the Dir and Marihan clans erupted Saturday morning in the vicinity of Laandheer village in Galmudug state.

Mohamed Ahmed, a security official in the central region of Galgadud, told Anadolu over the phone Monday: “This kind of situation we’re in now is very unfortunate and we are doing everything possible to prevent further escalation of hostilities.”

Measures are in place to hold accountable the people who led this bloodbath, he said.

Medical personnel in Abudwaaq and Heralle districts said they received over 60 people having gun wounds.

Some local media reported that over 100 people were injured during the clashes.

Speaking with the media, Galmudug Security Minister Mohamed Abdi Gaboobe condemned the clan conflict, saying those responsible for the clashes would be held accountable.

The federal government, which has been struggling to contain clan conflicts, instructed its security agencies to intervene and control the situation.

Like this: Like Loading...