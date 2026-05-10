UAE, Netherlands Deepen Strategic Energy Partnership

THE HAGUE, May 10 (Horn Diplomat) – The United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands have moved to deepen strategic cooperation in energy, water security, climate adaptation and sustainable development during an official visit by senior UAE diplomat Abdulla Balalaa to the Netherlands this week.
Balalaa, the UAE assistant minister of foreign affairs for energy and sustainability, held talks on May 7-8 with Dutch ministers and senior officials as the two countries sought to expand bilateral cooperation ahead of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which will be co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal in Abu Dhabi.
The meetings focused on trade, climate resilience, water management and emerging strategic sectors, while also addressing the growing global challenges linked to energy systems, food security and supply chains.
Balalaa met with Dutch Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, the Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, the Director General for Climate and Energy at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, as well as the Dutch Water Envoy.
The UAE foreign ministry said non-oil trade between the UAE and the Netherlands increased by 6.82% in 2025 compared with 2024, underlining expanding economic ties between the two countries.
During the visit, Balalaa also held discussions with leading Dutch research and technical institutions including Deltares, IHE Delft Institute for Water Education, Water Alliance and the Municipality of Rotterdam.
The talks centered on practical cooperation in water management, innovation and climate resilience, including efforts to tackle water scarcity, strengthen adaptation to climate change and develop integrated approaches linking water, energy and food systems.
A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the IHE Delft Institute for Water Education to enhance cooperation in water diplomacy, education, research and capacity building ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference.
The visit also included a high-level UAE-Netherlands Energy Dialogue in Rotterdam attended by senior government officials, academics and private sector representatives from both countries.
The discussions examined how shifting global energy systems are reshaping economic competitiveness, trade flows and supply chains, while also highlighting the increasing interconnection between energy, water and food security.
“The next chapter of global resilience will not be written by those who wait for clarity, but those who build it,” Balalaa said in remarks during the dialogue.
“For the UAE, this is about designing resilience into systems that underpin our economies – ensuring they are connected, adaptive, and built to withstand a more complex global landscape,” he added.
Ameirah AlHefeiti, UAE ambassador to the Netherlands, said the visit helped strengthen bilateral cooperation across strategic sectors while building momentum ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi.
“I am pleased with the great interest from the Kingdom of the Netherlands in UNWC 2026, and we are looking forward to welcoming substantial Dutch engagement and high-level participation in the conference,” she said.
The UAE said the visit reflected both countries’ commitment to expanding multilateral cooperation and advancing practical solutions to global sustainability and resource security challenges.