Macron Arrives Ahead of Africa Forward Summit in Kenya

NAIROBI, May 10 (Horn Diplomat) – French President Emmanuel Macron was officially welcomed at State House in Nairobi on Sunday by William Ruto ahead of the inaugural Africa Forward Summit, which opens on Monday.
The two leaders are expected to announce new commitments aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Franceand Kenya, according to officials.
Beginning tomorrow, France and Kenya will co-host the summit, which is expected to bring together African leaders, diplomats, investors, entrepreneurs and policymakers for discussions focused on economic cooperation, innovation, youth empowerment and regional partnerships.
Organizers say the summit reflects growing ties between African countries and France, with a particular emphasis on opportunities for young people, technology, entrepreneurship and sustainable development.
Macron arrived in Nairobi earlier Sunday and was received by Musalia Mudavadi, Kenya’s Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs.
The summit programme includes high-level meetings, business forums and policy discussions covering trade, infrastructure, climate investment, artificial intelligence and regional security cooperation.
Kenya has increasingly positioned itself as a diplomatic and business hub in Africa, while France has sought to deepen engagement with African countries through investment and economic partnerships.
(Reporting and interviews by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk) More updates and exclusive coverage to follow on Horn Diplomat.