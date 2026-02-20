UAE Leads Gulf Pledges with $1.2bn for Gaza at Peace Meeting

WASHINGTON, Feb 20 (Horn Diplomat) – The United Arab Emirates announced an additional $1.2 billion in support for Gaza during the first meeting of the Board of Peace chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, unveiled the pledge during the high-level gathering of regional leaders and international officials focused on post-war reconstruction and long-term regional stability.
“Mr. President, thank you for gathering us today. I really hope that the beginning of Ramadan will give us all guidance towards peace, coexistence and living in prosperity with each other,” Sheikh Abdullah said.
He noted that since the outbreak of war following the October 7 attacks, the UAE has provided nearly $3 billion in humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza.
“Today, Mr. President, the UAE announces a further US$1.2 billion for supporting Gaza through the Board of Peace,” he said.
Sheikh Abdullah credited U.S. leadership for convening the initiative, stating that the Board would not have been assembled without President Trump’s efforts to mobilize regional leaders toward ending the war and advancing reconstruction frameworks.
The meeting brought together heads of state, senior officials and international decision-makers as part of coordinated efforts to activate peace mechanisms and establish sustainable pathways for Gaza’s recovery.
Sheikh Abdullah’s participation marked the beginning of a working visit to the United States, underscoring what officials described as the depth of the strategic partnership between Abu Dhabi and Washington.
Also attending were Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States.
The latest pledge reinforces the UAE’s position as one of the leading contributors to humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.