Emirati GSU Launches 5MW Solar Plant in Berbera, Powers 28,000 Homes Under ‘Green Berbera’ Vision

Berbera- Feb 20 (Horndiplomat) – Abu Dhabi-based Global South Utilities (GSU) has inaugurated a 5 megawatt-peak (MWp) grid-connected solar photovoltaic plant in Berbera, supplying electricity equivalent to nearly 28,000 households annually and launching what it calls the “Green Berbera” renewable transition plan.
The project includes 11.2 kilometres of 33kV transmission lines and associated substations and is designed to generate around 10,000 megawatt-hours (MWh) of clean electricity per year, according to the company.
GSU said the plant is expected to displace diesel-based generation and avoid approximately 6,890 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.
The initiative forms part of Somaliland’s broader electrification and energy strategy aimed at expanding reliable access to power, lowering fuel import dependence and improving grid resilience.
Ahead of the inauguration, Ali Alshimmari, Chief Executive and Managing Director of GSU, joined a board meeting of Berbera Electricity Company (BEC), where he serves as Vice Chairman, to review the utility’s renewable expansion roadmap.
Alshimmari announced the launch of the “Green Berbera Vision,” which outlines a phased shift from diesel-reliant generation toward a solar- and battery-backed utility model. Under the plan, solar power will serve as the primary daytime generation source, supported by battery energy storage systems, while diesel units will move to a strategic reserve role.
Through its 45% ownership stake in BEC, the only electricity provider in Berbera, GSU is coordinating the transition with local stakeholders. BEC currently operates 20.38 MW of solar capacity alongside 2 MWh of battery storage, with renewable capacity expected to double by 2027.
Berbera, a key port city on the Gulf of Aden, plays a central role in Somaliland’s trade and logistics sector. Company officials said reliable and cost-stable electricity is critical to strengthening the port’s competitiveness and supporting industrial growth.
“Green Berbera positions the city not only as a cleaner power system, but as a more competitive regional port economy in the Horn of Africa,” Alshimmari said. “Reliable, cost-stable energy is fundamental to trade, logistics, and industrial growth.”
He added that the transition could serve as a model for other East African port cities seeking to modernise energy infrastructure while enhancing economic resilience.