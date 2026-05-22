UAE Investors Visit Berbera Port to Explore Maritime Opportunities

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, May 22 (Horn Diplomat) – UAE investors visited Somaliland’s Port of Berbera this week to assess investment opportunities in maritime trade, logistics and fisheries, as Somaliland steps up efforts to position Berbera as a strategic commercial gateway in the Horn of Africa.
The delegation was welcomed by the Somaliland Ports Authority during a working visit to the strategic Red Sea port city of Berbera.
The investors toured several sections of Berbera Port, where officials briefed them on the port’s operations, logistics services and ongoing expansion projects aimed at strengthening Berbera’s role as a regional trade and shipping hub.
The delegation also visited Berbera Fishing Port and modern fish storage facilities, assessing opportunities in the fisheries sector and maritime-related industries.
The Somaliland Ports Authority said Berbera Port was increasingly emerging as a strategic gateway linking the Horn of Africa to global markets through the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea trade corridor.
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The authority said Somaliland welcomed foreign investment that could contribute to economic growth, infrastructure development and regional trade integration.
Berbera Port has undergone major expansion and modernization in recent years through investments led by Dubai-based logistics company DP World, including the development of container terminals and transport infrastructure connected to the Berbera Corridor linking Somaliland to neighboring Ethiopia.
Somaliland officials have increasingly promoted Berbera as a strategic commercial and logistics hub along one of the world’s busiest maritime routes.
Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)
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