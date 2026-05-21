Sir Gavin Williamson Leads Somaliland Recognition Campaign

HARGEISA, May 21 (Horn Diplomat) – Former British Defence Secretary and Member of Parliament Sir Gavin Williamson has called on the international community to recognize Somaliland, describing the country as a democratic success story and “a beacon of hope” in the Horn of Africa after decades of rebuilding from conflict and destruction. Speaking during celebrations marking Somaliland’s 35th anniversary of restored statehood, Williamson praised Somaliland’s achievements in governance, democracy and stability despite the lack of formal international recognition.