Maersk Agent ISS Says Berbera Booking Suspension Unrelated to Security Concerns

HARGEISA, May 6 (Horn Diplomat) – Integrated Shipping Services (ISS), acting as an agent for Danish shipping giant Maersk in Somaliland, said the temporary suspension of cargo booking services linked to Berbera Port was caused by logistical and feeder connectivity constraints rather than security or regulatory concerns at the port.
In a clarification letter addressed to the Somaliland Ports Authority (SPA), ISS said the suspension of booking services for cargo destined to or via Berbera Port was “not related to any operational, security, or regulatory concerns in Berbera.”
“Berbera remains a strategically important gateway within the regional trade ecosystem, and a valued part of our network,” the company said in the statement signed by ISS Managing Director Youssouf A. Elmi.
Maersk said in the April 20 advisory that cargo already in transit would continue to its final destination as planned, while customers could use alternative regional gateways including Djibouti, Mogadishu and Mombasa during the suspension period.
According to ISS, the disruption specifically affected the feeder service supporting the final shipping leg into Berbera, while current market conditions had made it impossible to secure a sustainable alternative feeder solution.
“As communicated in our customer advisory, the suspension is driven by network and feeder connectivity constraints,” ISS said.
The company added that limited feeder capacity, shortages in available vessel tonnage and increased operating costs had forced the temporary suspension of cargo acceptance in order to maintain service reliability and transparency with customers.
“In the absence of sustainable feeder capacity and with limited available tonnage and increased operating costs, we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend acceptance in order to maintain service reliability and transparency with our customers,” the statement said.
ISS said alternative routing arrangements and ad hoc sailings were being explored to facilitate cargo continuity and clear existing shipments destined for Berbera.
“To support continuity, alternative routing options have been made available, and we are actively working on practical solutions, including ad hoc sailings, to clear existing cargo into Berbera,” the company stated.
The company reaffirmed its commitment to Berbera Port and said it would continue assessing market conditions with the aim of reinstating services once conditions improve.
Berbera Port, developed through a partnership with DP World, has become one of the Horn of Africa’s fastest-growing maritime gateways, serving Somaliland, Ethiopia and wider regional trade corridors along the Gulf of Aden.
The suspension had raised concern among regional traders due to Berbera’s growing importance in regional supply chains, particularly for Ethiopian-bound cargo and Red Sea trade connectivity.