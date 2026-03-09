UAE and US Presidents discuss regional developments

ABU DHABI, March 9 (HornDiplomat) — UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone call with Donald Trump on Monday to discuss regional developments and their implications for international security and stability.
According to a statement from the UAE presidency, the leaders exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and the importance of maintaining stability and security.
The discussion also addressed continued attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the region, which the UAE described as violations of national sovereignty and threats to regional security.
The leaders discussed the broader impact of these developments on regional and international stability, the statement said.