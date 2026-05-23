UAE Analyst Highlights Somaliland’s Strategic Importance

HARGEISA, May 23 (Horn Diplomat) – Emirati political analyst and media personality Sultan Al Ali sat down with Horn Diplomat Chief Editor and Founder Mohamed Duale following his recent visit to the Republic of Somaliland, praising the country’s stability, institutions and growing strategic importance in the Horn of Africa and Red Sea region.
Speaking during the interview in Hargeisa, Sultan Al Ali said he was impressed by Somaliland’s hospitality, governance and economic progress, describing the country as an increasingly important strategic partner for the Gulf region.
“When I arrived in Somaliland, I felt like I had never left home,” he said. “The people are welcoming, the institutions are functioning, and there is a clear sense of patriotism and belief in the future of the country.”
Sultan Al Ali said Somaliland was increasingly viewed in the Gulf region, particularly in the United Arab Emirates, as a strategic and investment partner.
“Somaliland is a strategic partner, not an emotional partner for the UAE,” he said during the interview.
He highlighted the growing importance of the Port of Berbera, which has undergone major expansion through investment by UAE-based global ports operator DP World, describing the port as a strategic gateway linking Africa and the Middle East.
“The development of Berbera port is changing regional connectivity and trade,” he said. “It has strategic significance not only for Somaliland, but for the wider region.”
Somaliland restored its statehood in 1991 and has maintained its own government institutions, security forces and electoral system while preserving relative stability in the Horn of Africa.
Sultan Al Ali also welcomed Somaliland’s growing diplomatic outreach and ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening its international recognition campaign.
President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro recently announced the establishment of the Somaliland Recognition and Independence Institute during celebrations marking Somaliland’s 35th anniversary of restored statehood.
“Recognition will come sooner or later because Somaliland has demonstrated stability, governance and strategic importance,” Sultan Al Ali said.
He added that Somaliland’s infrastructure, security and investment climate positioned the country as one of the region’s emerging economic and trade hubs.