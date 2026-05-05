UAE Air Defences Intercept Three Missiles Over Territorial Waters

HARGEISA, May 5 (Horn Diplomat) – The UAE Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems engaged multiple aerial threats launched from Iran, including ballistic and cruise missiles as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, in an escalation that resulted in injuries and fatalities.
“The UAE air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, three cruise missiles, and four UAVs launched from Iran,” the ministry said.
The operation resulted in three moderate injuries, with defence systems successfully neutralising the incoming threats.
“Since the beginning of the Iranian attacks on the United Arab Emirates, the air defences have engaged a total of 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,260 UAVs,” it added.
Officials said the total number of injuries has reached 227, involving individuals of multiple nationalities.
“This brings the total number of injuries to 227, involving individuals of various nationalities,” the statement said.
The ministry also confirmed that three people have been killed, including one Moroccan national contracted with the armed forces, while civilian fatalities have reached 10.
“The total number of martyrs has reached three, including one civilian of Moroccan nationality contracted with the armed forces, while the total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10 from various nationalities,” it said.
Authorities said the UAE remains on high alert and fully prepared to respond to any further threats.
“The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country,” the statement said.
The developments mark a significant escalation in regional tensions, with the Gulf continuing to face heightened security risks amid ongoing confrontations involving Iran.
The UAE has in recent years expanded its missile defence capabilities to protect critical infrastructure and maintain stability along key global trade and energy routes.
No further operational details were immediately disclosed.