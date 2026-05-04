Emirates Restores 96% Global Network Operations

DUBAI, May 4 (Horn Diplomat) – Emirates said it has restored 96% of its global network, marking a near-full return to operations following a period of disruption.
In a statement released on Monday, the airline said it has progressively resumed services across major regions including the Americas, Europe, Africa, West Asia, the Gulf, the Far East and Australasia over recent weeks.
The carrier now operates flights to 137 destinations across 72 countries, with more than 1,300 weekly frequencies, representing about 75% of its pre-disruption capacity.
Emirates said it is continuing to increase flight options, adding more seats and frequencies each day, while reinforcing Dubai’s role as a key global transit hub.
Despite operating at reduced capacity during the disruption period, the airline carried 4.7 million passengers, reflecting strong travel demand and continued customer confidence.
“The figures highlight the resilience of global travel demand and the trust placed in Emirates by passengers,” the airline said.
The airline added that the near-complete restoration of its network positions it for further expansion, as international travel demand continues to rebound and global aviation activity accelerates.