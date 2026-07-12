U.S. Embassy Condemns Desecration of American Flag by Somalia Soldiers

By: Hanah Olson, Horndiplomat Global Reporter
MOGADISHU, July 12 (Horndiplomat) — The United States Embassy in Mogadishu has condemned the desecration of the American flag by individuals wearing Somali military uniforms, warning that anti-American acts damage bilateral relations while welcoming the Somalia government’s swift response to the incident.
The embassy’s statement came a day after a video went viral across social media platforms appearing to show individuals wearing Somalia military uniforms standing on and desecrating the U.S. flag. The footage sparked widespread attention and diplomatic concern given the United States’ longstanding role as one of Somalia’s largest security and development partners.
“Anti-American acts harm our bilateral relationship,” the U.S. Embassy said in a statement posted on X.
The embassy noted that the United States has provided billions of dollars in American taxpayer assistance to Somalia over the years, particularly to strengthen the country’s security institutions and support military operations against al-Shabaab and Islamic State militants.
“The good faith of the American people has long supported military action against terrorist organizations which threaten the United States and, most directly, target the Somali people,” the statement said.