U.S. Embassy Condemns Desecration of American Flag by Somalia Soldiers

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Hanah Olson
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U.S. Embassy condemns American flag desecration
U.S. Embassy condemns American flag desecration

By: Hanah Olson, Horndiplomat Global Reporter

MOGADISHU, July 12 (Horndiplomat) — The United States Embassy in Mogadishu has condemned the desecration of the American flag by individuals wearing Somali military uniforms, warning that anti-American acts damage bilateral relations while welcoming the Somalia government’s swift response to the incident.

The embassy’s statement came a day after a video went viral across social media platforms appearing to show individuals wearing Somalia military uniforms standing on and desecrating the U.S. flag. The footage sparked widespread attention and diplomatic concern given the United States’ longstanding role as one of Somalia’s largest security and development partners.

“Anti-American acts harm our bilateral relationship,” the U.S. Embassy said in a statement posted on X.

The embassy noted that the United States has provided billions of dollars in American taxpayer assistance to Somalia over the years, particularly to strengthen the country’s security institutions and support military operations against al-Shabaab and Islamic State militants.

“The good faith of the American people has long supported military action against terrorist organizations which threaten the United States and, most directly, target the Somali people,” the statement said.

Washington praised the Federal Government of Somalia for responding quickly after the video emerged, saying it appreciated the government’s “quick response and decisive actions” following the incident.

The embassy added that those responsible must be held accountable, saying individuals who seek to undermine the relationship between the United States and Somalia ultimately harm the Somali people.

The incident first gained widespread attention after the video spread rapidly across multiple social media networks. In response, Somalia’s Ministry of Defence issued a statement condemning the conduct as unacceptable and inconsistent with the values, discipline and professionalism of the Somalia National Army. The ministry said the individuals involved had been detained and an investigation was underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine appropriate disciplinary and legal action. It also reaffirmed Somalia’s respect for the people and flag of the United States and described the longstanding security partnership between the two countries as instrumental in combating al-Shabaab and Islamic State while strengthening Somalia’s security institutions.

The incident comes as the United States remains one of Somalia’s largest security partners, providing billions of dollars in assistance to support Somalia’s counterterrorism operations and the development of its security institutions over the past two decades.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)

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