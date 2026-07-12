Somaliland House of Elders Elects New Speaker After Saleban Steps Down

HARGEISA, July 12 (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland’s House of Elders (Guurti) on Sunday elected Muse Haji Abdi Du’ale as its new Speaker after veteran parliamentary leader Saleban Mohamoud Aden announced his resignation, ending more than two decades at the helm of one of the country’s most influential constitutional institutions.

Saleebaan, 92, informed members of the House that he had decided to relinquish the position because of his advancing age and declining physical strength, while stressing that he remained mentally capable of serving.

“As you all know, I have grown old, and I am tired. Although my mind is still sharp, my physical strength is gone and my steps have slowed. Therefore, while my memory is still intact, I believe I should step down and leave the position to someone else,” he told lawmakers before formally resigning.

Following his announcement, members of the House of Elders convened to elect a new Speaker, choosing Muuse Xaaji Cabdi Du’caale to lead the upper chamber of Somaliland’s bicameral parliament.

The transition concludes Saleebaan’s tenure as Speaker, a position he had held since 2004, making him one of Somaliland’s longest-serving senior political leaders. During more than two decades in office, he presided over the House of Elders “Guurti” through successive presidential administrations, national elections, constitutional debates and periods of political dialogue, earning a reputation as one of the country’s most influential elder statesmen.

The House of Elders occupies a unique position within Somaliland’s constitutional framework. Comprising traditional leaders and respected elders, the chamber reviews legislation passed by the House of Representatives, advises on matters of national importance and has historically played a central role in mediation, reconciliation and preserving political stability.

Political observers have frequently credited the Guurti with helping Somaliland navigate political disputes through consensus and dialogue, contributing to Somaliland’s reputation for relative political stability and peaceful conflict resolution.

Saleebaan’s decision to step down was widely viewed as a voluntary and orderly leadership transition. His remarks reflected a desire to leave office while he remained mentally fit, allowing the institution to continue under new leadership.

Muse Hajji Abdi Duale assumes the speakership at a time when Somaliland is pursuing institutional reforms, strengthening democratic governance and expanding its international engagement. As Speaker, he will oversee the work of the house of eleders “Guurti” as it continues its constitutional responsibilities, including legislative review, mediation and oversight on matters affecting national unity and governance.

The peaceful transfer of leadership within the House of Elders marks the end of an era for Somaliland’s upper chamber while opening a new chapter for one of the country’s most important state institutions.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)

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