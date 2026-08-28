Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Visits Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA, Aug 28 (Horndiplomat) — Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, arrived in Addis Ababa on Friday for an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations, Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry said.
Sihasak was received at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport by Ethiopia’s State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye.
“During his visit, Deputy Prime Minister Sihasak is scheduled to hold talks with senior Ethiopian government officials on ways to further strengthen the longstanding relations between Ethiopia and Thailand,” the ministry said in a statement.
The talks are expected to focus on advancing political, diplomatic and economic cooperation between the two countries, it added.