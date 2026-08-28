Taiwan Funds Red Sea Maritime Security Centre in Somaliland

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Aug 28 (Horndiplomat) — Taiwan has funded the launch of a Red Sea Fusion Centre project in Somaliland aimed at strengthening maritime security and safeguarding freedom of navigation along one of the world’s most important shipping corridors, Taiwan’s representative office said.
The launching ceremony, organised by the Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland, brought together senior Taiwanese and Somaliland officials, including Taiwan’s Representative to Somaliland, Ambassador Allen C. Lou.
Somaliland officials attending the event included Interior Minister Abdalle Mohamed Arab, Presidency Minister Khadar Hussein Abdi and Coast Guard Commander Admiral Ahmed Hurre Hariye.
Admiral Hariye’s participation underscored the maritime security focus of the initiative, which comes amid growing international concern over threats to commercial shipping and regional stability in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
“Taiwan funded the Red Sea Fusion Centre project to safeguard freedom of navigation of the Red Sea,” the Taiwan Representative Office said in a statement posted on social media.
“It is anticipated that Taiwan’s full support can catalyze more international stakeholders to join, grounded on shared vision, shared interests and shared victory,” the office added.
The centre is expected to support maritime situational awareness and cooperation around the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, although the representative office did not disclose further details about its operations, location or funding.
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