Taiwan Receives First U.S.-Made F-16V Fighter Jets

TAITUNG, Taiwan, Oct 2 — Taiwan received its first two U.S.-made F-16V Block 70 fighter jets on Friday, marking the start of deliveries under an $8 billion programme to modernise its air force.
The two aircraft landed at Chihhang Air Base in the eastern county of Taitung after travelling through Hawaii and Guam.
They are part of an order for 66 new F-16Vs approved by the United States in 2019. Deliveries had faced delays because of technical, production and supply-chain issues.
Taiwan Defence Minister Wellington Koo said more aircraft would arrive before the end of the year, without specifying how many.
The F-16V is an advanced version of the F-16 fighter, featuring upgraded radar, avionics and combat systems. Taiwan’s Air Force said some of the remaining aircraft have already reached the delivery stage.
The new fighters will be assigned to the 7th Tactical Fighter Wing at Chihhang Air Base as Taiwan continues the phased introduction of the aircraft into operational service.