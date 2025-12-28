Taiwan Backs Israel’s Decision to Recognize Somaliland

Taipei, Dec. 28 Taiwan has welcomed Israel’s decision on Friday to formally recognize Somaliland as a sovereign nation, going against the reaction of Europe, the United States and other countries, which have opted to support Somalian sovereignty.
In a statement Sunday that welcomed Israel’s move, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Taiwan, Israel, and Somaliland, are all “like-minded democratic partners sharing the values of democracy, freedom, and rule of law.”
It also expected the decision to facilitate closer three-way cooperation on all fronts between Taiwan, Israel and Somaliland.
Taiwan’s reaction reflected its growing ties with Somaliland, which functions as an independent state but which is seen by Somalia as part of its territory.
On Aug. 17, 2020, Taipei opened a representative office in Somaliland’s capital, Hargeisa, and Somaliland reciprocated by opening a similar office in Taipei on Sept. 9 the same year.
Taiwan and Somaliland have steadily deepened bilateral relations since the opening of reciprocal offices, MOFA said, with cooperation seen in such areas as medicine, education, agriculture, information and telecommunications, security, and energy mineral development.
Most recently, the two sides signed an agreement in July to enhance bilateral coast guard cooperation to jointly safeguard navigation safety in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, MOFA said in its statement.
Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has functioned as a de facto sovereign state ever since, but it had not been officially recognized by any other country in the world until Israel did so.
Israel’s decision drew protests from the foreign ministers of Egypt, Somalia and Turkey, who reaffirmed their support for Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity, and warned that recognizing breakaway regions posed a threat to international peace and security.
U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he did not intend to immediately follow Israel in recognizing Somaliland, and the European Union on Saturday also called for Somalia’s territorial integrity to be upheld.