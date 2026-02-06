Somaliland Women Issue Joint Statement Backing Re-Recognition Efforts

HARGEISA, Somaliland — Women leaders and representatives from across Somaliland issued a joint statement on February 5, 2026, reaffirming their support for Somaliland’s international re-recognition efforts and pledging partnership with the government in advancing diplomacy, peace, and inclusive development.
The statement, released following a gathering in Hargeisa organized by the SIRAAD Initiative, highlights the historic role women have played in Somaliland’s state-building process and welcomes recent diplomatic developments, including Israel’s recognition of Somaliland. The signatories stressed that international recognition must translate into inclusive national progress, with women actively involved in diplomacy, leadership, and economic growth.
Below is the full statement issued by the Women of Somaliland, published in full and without alteration:
“Joint Statement by the Women of Somaliland
in Support of Somaliland’s Re-Recognition Efforts
We, the women of Somaliland, convened tonight on February 5th, 2026, drawn from diverse professional, artistic, civic, and community backgrounds, to reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the peace, unity, and sovereignty of the Republic of Somaliland.
We recall the historic and indispensable role women have played in Somaliland’s state-building journey — from mediating conflicts and supporting reconciliation, to sustaining families, communities, and institutions during our nation’s development. These contributions have been fundamental to the stability, resilience, and democratic progress that Somaliland enjoys today.
We recognize and commend the Government of Somaliland for its sustained diplomatic efforts to advance Somaliland’s rightful place within the international community. In this regard, we acknowledge the recent recognition of Somaliland by the State of Israel as a significant diplomatic milestone that reflects growing international confidence in Somaliland’s governance, strategic relevance, and commitment to peace and democracy.
We reaffirm our collective support for the Government of Somaliland’s broader recognition efforts and foreign policy initiatives, recognizing that constructive international engagement is essential for national development, economic opportunity, and global partnership.
We further affirm that meaningful and sustainable diplomacy is strengthened when women are visible, engaged, and included. International recognition must translate into inclusive national progress — opening pathways for women’s participation in leadership, economic growth, cultural exchange, and global dialogue — ensuring that the benefits of recognition reach all citizens, including women, youth, and marginalized communities.
We therefore express our readiness to stand as partners to the Government of Somaliland by:
-
Supporting national unity and positive international engagement.
-
Promoting women’s constructive involvement in diplomacy, development, and public leadership.