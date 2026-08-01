Somaliland, U.S. SOCAFRICA Commander Hold Strategic Security Talks

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Aug. 1 — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro held strategic talks on Saturday with the commander of U.S. Special Operations forces in Africa, focusing on expanding security cooperation and safeguarding key maritime routes in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, according to the Somaliland presidency.
The president met Major General Claude K. Tudor Jr., Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command Africa (SOCAFRICA), and a senior U.S. delegation in Hargeisa, where both sides discussed shared security interests and regional stability across the Horn of Africa.
Irro welcomed the U.S. delegation and described the visit as an important step toward strengthening cooperation on maritime security, counterterrorism and broader regional security issues.
According to the presidency, discussions centered on protecting the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandab Strait, one of the world’s busiest maritime chokepoints linking the Mediterranean Sea with the Indian Ocean.
The Somaliland president said the territory’s more than 850-kilometre coastline gives it a strategic role in securing international shipping lanes and maintaining stability in the Horn of Africa.
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