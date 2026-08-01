Ethiopia Aims to Plant 800 Million Trees in One Day Under Green Legacy Drive

By: Mohamed Duale
ADDIS ABABA, Aug. 1 — Ethiopia is preparing for one of the world’s largest coordinated tree-planting campaigns, with the government targeting the planting of 800 million seedlings in a single day on Aug. 3 as part of its annual Green Legacy Initiative.
The campaign forms part of Ethiopia’s broader goal of planting more than 8 billion seedlings during the 2026 rainy season, as authorities seek to expand forest cover, restore degraded land and strengthen climate resilience. The initiative was launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in 2019 and has become a central pillar of the country’s environmental strategy.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has urged Ethiopians across the country to participate in the nationwide effort, calling on citizens to “plant hope” through collective action. In recent messages shared on social media, the prime minister described the campaign as an opportunity for Ethiopians to make history through unity by planting 800 million seedlings in one day.
Government agencies have intensified preparations ahead of Monday’s campaign, with public institutions, schools, community organizations and members of the diplomatic community expected to join millions of volunteers in planting trees across the country. The official theme for this year’s campaign is “Let’s Plant Hope.”
According to Ethiopian officials, the one-day target would surpass last year’s campaign, during which the country reported planting more than 700 million seedlings in a single day, a milestone presented as a global record.
Since the Green Legacy Initiative began seven years ago, Ethiopia says it has planted more than 48 billion seedlings, contributing to increased forest cover while supporting watershed rehabilitation, biodiversity conservation and efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change. The government says the programme also supports food security by improving soil and water conservation and promoting climate-resilient agriculture.
The Aug. 3 campaign represents the culmination of this year’s Green Legacy season and is expected to mobilize millions of participants nationwide as Ethiopia seeks to reinforce its position as one of Africa’s largest reforestation programmes.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)
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