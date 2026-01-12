Israel and Ethiopia Deepen Strategic Ties After High-Level Talks

ADDIS ABABA — Israel and Ethiopia have agreed to further strengthen their strategic partnership following talks between Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Ethiopia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Hadera Abera, as both countries seek closer coordination on regional security and geopolitical challenges.
In a statement released after the meeting, Sa’ar said the two sides discussed shared concerns across the Horn of Africa and the Middle East, including instability and Iranian influence.
“Great meeting with Ethiopian State Minister of Foreign Affairs Hadera Abera. We view Ethiopia as a long-term strategic partner and we will further strengthen ties. We discussed mutual challenges in our regions,” Sa’ar said.
The Israeli foreign minister also used the meeting to condemn Iran’s government over its treatment of protesters.
“The Iranian regime butchers its own people that are protesting and struggling for their freedom,” Sa’ar added.
He said Israel and Ethiopia are reinforcing what he called a long-standing friendship between the two nations.
“We’re strengthening the longstanding Israeli-Ethiopian friendship,” Sa’ar said.
The talks come as Israel increases diplomatic engagement in Africa and the Red Sea region, where Ethiopia plays a central role in regional security, trade routes, and political stability. Ethiopia is seen by Israel as a key partner in countering extremist threats and limiting Iranian influence across East Africa and the Horn of Africa.
The renewed diplomatic push reflects growing cooperation between Jerusalem and Addis Ababa amid shifting alliances in the wider Middle East and African geopolitics.