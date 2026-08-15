Somaliland President Returns Home After Kenya Visit

HARGEISA, Aug 15 (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) returned home on Saturday after concluding a working visit to Kenya, where he held talks with international partners in Nairobi.
Irro and the delegation accompanying him arrived safely after completing the visit, which focused on strengthening Somaliland’s international partnerships and promoting investment opportunities.
The Nairobi meetings formed part of the government’s efforts to expand Somaliland’s diplomatic and economic partnerships and present the country as a destination for international investment, the Somaliland presidency said.
The presidency added that the president and his delegation concluded their working visit before returning to Somaliland on Saturday.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)