Somaliland Condemns Attack on UAE Ships, Backs Maritime Security

HARGEISA, Aug 15 (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland has strongly condemned an attack targeting two Emirati ships and expressed solidarity with the United Arab Emirates, according to a statement from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
“The Republic of Somaliland condemns in the strongest terms the attack that targeted the two Emirati ships, and affirms its full solidarity with the United Arab Emirates,” the ministry said in a statement posted on X.
The ministry said Somaliland “categorically” rejects any acts that threaten “the security and safety of international navigation and the freedom of trade.”
It also stressed the importance of international law amid concerns over regional maritime security.
“It calls for respect for international law in order to preserve the stability of the region,” the ministry said.
The statement underscores Somaliland’s position in support of maritime security, freedom of navigation and regional stability.
Somaliland lies along the Gulf of Aden, close to the Bab al-Mandab Strait, one of the world’s most strategically important maritime corridors linking the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the wider Indian Ocean.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)