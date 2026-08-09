Somaliland President Pitches Investment, International Partnership in Nairobi Talks

By
Mohamed Duale
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By: Mohamed Duale

NAIROBI, Kenya — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) has called for deeper international investment and cooperation based on mutual interests, saying his government wants to move its relationship with international partners beyond traditional foreign aid.

Irro made the remarks during a meeting in Nairobi with diplomats, representatives of the international community, international organisations and development partners, where he outlined Somaliland’s progress, security priorities and development agenda.

“We are not here to ask for aid; we have come to present a partnership built on peace, democracy, and mutually beneficial opportunities,”Iirro said.

The president said his administration was seeking partnerships that deliver investment, expertise, technology and sustainable economic development rather than creating long-term dependence on external assistance.

He told international partners that peace and stability remained his government’s top priority, pointing to the integration of more than 6,000 clan-based armed personnel, along with their equipment, into Somaliland’s national security structures following a training and formalisation process.

Irro said tensions in Somaliland’s western regions were being addressed through dialogue and reconciliation, drawing on the locally driven peace-building mechanisms that have played a central role in Somaliland’s political development.

He also said his government remained committed to seeking a peaceful settlement to the dispute over Las Anod through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Recognition and International Engagement

Irro described Israel’s recognition of Somaliland on Dec. 26, 2025, as a historic milestone but said it did not mark the end of Somaliland’s campaign for broader international recognition.

He argued that Somaliland’s case for recognition rests on more than three decades of relative stability, democratic governance, functioning state institutions and peaceful transfers of political power.

Somaliland declared the restoration of its independence from Somalia in 1991 and has since maintained its own government, security forces, currency and political institutions.

Irro urged international partners to assess Somaliland on the basis of conditions on the ground and its record of governance and stability.

Somalia Talks

The president also addressed the long-running dialogue between Somaliland and Somalia, saying his government remained open to talks but wanted agreements reached in previous rounds to be implemented.

“We respectfully request our international friends not to focus only on encouraging dialogue, but also to urge Somalia to implement the previous agreements that were reached,” Cirro said.

He cited previous understandings over civilian airspace management as an example of commitments that Somaliland says have not been implemented.

Relations between Hargeisa and Mogadishu have remained strained over Somaliland’s pursuit of full international recognition of the sovereignty it restored in 1991, Somaliland has since maintained its own government, democratic institutions and security forces, while Somalia continues to contest its independent status.

Roads, Energy and Water Security

On economic development, Irro said his administration was prioritising investment in roads, water, energy, healthcare, education and telecommunications.

He highlighted strategic road projects and efforts to lower electricity costs, while expanding investment in renewable and other clean-energy sources as part of plans to improve Somaliland’s competitiveness and stimulate private-sector growth.

Water security was another major priority, Irro said, particularly the exploration and development of underground water resources.

He called on international partners to provide technical expertise, technology and investment that could help Somaliland identify and sustainably develop those resources.

Irro said Somaliland wanted its engagement with foreign governments and international organisations to increasingly focus on measurable results and commercially and strategically beneficial partnerships.

The president urged international partners to recognise what he described as Somaliland’s contribution to peace, security, trade and economic development in the Horn of Africa.

He said future cooperation should be built around facts on the ground, tangible results, mutual respect and shared interests, with the aim of promoting lasting peace, stability and prosperity across the region.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)

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