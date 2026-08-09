Somaliland President Pitches Investment, International Partnership in Nairobi Talks

By: Mohamed Duale
NAIROBI, Kenya — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) has called for deeper international investment and cooperation based on mutual interests, saying his government wants to move its relationship with international partners beyond traditional foreign aid.
Irro made the remarks during a meeting in Nairobi with diplomats, representatives of the international community, international organisations and development partners, where he outlined Somaliland’s progress, security priorities and development agenda.
“We are not here to ask for aid; we have come to present a partnership built on peace, democracy, and mutually beneficial opportunities,”Iirro said.
The president said his administration was seeking partnerships that deliver investment, expertise, technology and sustainable economic development rather than creating long-term dependence on external assistance.
He told international partners that peace and stability remained his government’s top priority, pointing to the integration of more than 6,000 clan-based armed personnel, along with their equipment, into Somaliland’s national security structures following a training and formalisation process.
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