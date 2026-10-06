Somaliland President Congratulates Abiy on New Term

HARGEISA, Somaliland, Oct 6 — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro has congratulated Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on his re-election, saying he looked forward to strengthening cooperation between Somaliland and Ethiopia in trade, development and regional stability.
Abiy was appointed by Ethiopia’s House of People’s Representatives and sworn in on Monday for a new five-year term following the country’s June 1 general election.
“I extend my sincere congratulations to H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali on his re-election as Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia,” Irro said in a statement.
The Somaliland president highlighted longstanding relations between Somaliland and Ethiopia, pointing to geography, history and shared interests as the foundation of ties between the two sides.
“Somaliland and Ethiopia share longstanding ties rooted in geography, history and common interests,” Irro said.
“I look forward to working with Prime Minister Abiy to deepen our cooperation, promote peace and stability across the region, and expand opportunities for trade and development.”
Irro also wished Abiy success during his renewed mandate and Ethiopia continued peace and prosperity.
“I wish Prime Minister Abiy every success in his renewed mandate, and the people of Ethiopia continued peace, prosperity and progress,” he said.
The message comes as Ethiopia begins a new five-year political cycle following the general election and the formation of a new federal administration.
Somaliland and Ethiopia share a long border and maintain close economic, trade and security ties. Ethiopia is also a major market for goods moving through Somaliland’s Berbera corridor.
Relations between the two sides have drawn increased regional attention in recent years, particularly over Ethiopia’s efforts to secure reliable access to the sea.
Irro’s statement focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and expanding trade and development opportunities while promoting peace and stability across the Horn of Africa.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; HornDiplomat News Desk)