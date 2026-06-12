Somaliland Opens New Representative Office in Taiwan as Ties Deepen

TAIPEI, June 12 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland on Friday officially opened the new premises of its Representative Office in Taiwan, marking another milestone in the growing partnership between the two democracies as officials from both sides pledged to expand cooperation across security, trade, healthcare and development sectors.
The inauguration ceremony in Taipei was attended by diplomats, senior Taiwanese government officials, business leaders, academics and members of the international media. Somaliland Representative to Taiwan Mahmoud Adam Jama Galaal and Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister François Chihchung Wu jointly cut the ribbon at the new diplomatic premises.
Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Galaal said the new office reflected the steady expansion of relations between Somaliland and Taiwan since the two sides established reciprocal representative offices in 2020.
“Since then, the relationship has grown steadily and substantially across a wide range of sectors, including education, healthcare, agriculture, technology, energy, maritime affairs and much more,” Galaal said.
He described the partnership as one founded on shared values of democracy, freedom, rule of law and mutual respect.
“Our respective missions perform and function with the vigor of two states with the strongest diplomatic relationship, reflecting the high degree of trust and cooperation that exists between our governments,” he added.
Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister François Chih-chung Wu said the relationship had produced tangible results over the past six years, citing cooperation in healthcare, agriculture, information technology, humanitarian assistance, trade and infrastructure.
Wu highlighted Taiwan’s support for healthcare projects in Somaliland, including the establishment of the Taiwan Medical Center at Hargeisa Group Hospital and assistance in deploying the Somaliland Health Information System across major hospitals.
He also pointed to growing maritime cooperation following a coast guard cooperation agreement signed between the two sides last year.
“Taiwan will work with like-minded countries to strengthen maritime security cooperation with Somaliland,” Wu said.
Taiwan regards Somaliland as an important partner in East Africa, he added, describing the relationship as a successful example of cooperation between democratic partners.
“The way we cooperate will be learned by countries in the region, and it has become a window of success to showcase Taiwan’s strength and our cooperation with friends in Africa,” Wu said.
The opening ceremony also drew representatives from major Taiwanese institutions including CPC Corporation, E.SUN Bank, Mega International Commercial Bank, Taishin International Bank and the Export-Import Bank, alongside representatives from Somaliland’s Dahabshiil Group and business associations promoting Taiwan-Somaliland trade.
Guests viewed a photographic exhibition and promotional presentation highlighting Somaliland’s history, economy, culture and investment opportunities.
The new office comes as Taiwan and Somaliland continue to broaden cooperation in strategic sectors including maritime security, healthcare, education, digital technology, energy development and infrastructure.
Although neither Taiwan nor Somaliland is widely recognized diplomatically by the international community, both have pursued closer ties based on shared democratic governance and mutual interests. Their partnership has attracted increasing international attention since formal relations were launched in February 2020.
Officials from both sides said they expect the new premises to serve as a hub for deeper diplomatic engagement, business cooperation and exchanges with the wider international community based in Taipei.