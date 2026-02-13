Somaliland Opens Door to Global Investors with Free Factory Land

HARGEISA, Feb 13 (HornDiplomat) – The President of the republic of Somaliland, Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi, said his government will offer free land to investors seeking to establish factories, as part of a broader strategy to accelerate industrialisation and expand renewable energy capacity in Somaliland.
Speaking in an interview with CNN Business, President Irro said expanding access to affordable energy is central to Somaliland’s economic transformation strategy, describing renewable energy as a key driver of manufacturing growth.
“Renewable energy is open, and energy is another important factor for us because we must encourage industries,” Irro said, underscoring plans to create a more investor-friendly climate.
The president announced that land would be provided at no cost to investors willing to build industrial facilities in the territory.
“I have allocated free land to all those who want to build industries in Somaliland. They will receive land at no cost, and we have investment laws to regulate and support them,” he said.
The measures form part of Somaliland’s efforts to diversify its economy, attract foreign direct investment and promote value-added production, officials say. Authorities have in recent years highlighted infrastructure development, energy expansion and legal reforms as pillars of economic policy.
Somaliland has been positioning itself as a stable investment destination in the Horn of Africa, promoting industrial growth alongside renewable energy development to support long-term, sustainable economic expansion.