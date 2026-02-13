DP World Announces Leadership Reshuffle with New Chairman, CEO

DUBAI — Global ports and logistics operator DP World has appointed Essa Kazim as Chairman of its Board of Directors and Yuvraj Narayan as Group Chief Executive Officer, marking a significant leadership transition aimed at supporting the company’s next phase of expansion.
The announcement, issued by the Dubai Media Office, did not specifically name Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. However, it confirmed that Kazim would assume the role of chairman and Narayan would serve as group CEO — positions previously held by bin Sulayem.
Kazim currently serves as Governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre and Chairman of Borse Dubai. He brings extensive experience in financial governance, capital markets and economic development, having led several key national institutions in the United Arab Emirates.
Narayan steps into the role of group CEO after more than two decades at DP World. Since joining the company in 2004, he has overseen major strategic and transformational initiatives that have supported its international expansion and strengthened its position as a global end-to-end supply chain provider.
He previously served as Group Chief Financial Officer from 2005, playing a central role in enhancing the company’s financial resilience and operational efficiency during periods of global trade volatility and sustained growth.
The leadership changes come as DP World continues to expand its global logistics footprint, invest in digital trade solutions and strengthen supply chain integration across key international markets.