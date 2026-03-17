Somaliland, Israel diplomats mark Ramadan Iftar in London, highlight deepening ties

By: Mohamed Duale
LONDON, March 17 (Horndiplomat) – Diplomats from Somaliland and Israel gathered in London for a Ramadan Iftar hosted by Somaliland’s embassy, in a sign of strengthening ties following Israel’s recognition of the Horn of Africa nation late last year.
The event brought together representatives from both embassies to share the traditional fast-breaking meal, highlighting themes of religious tolerance, cultural exchange and cooperation.
“The gathering reflected the values of hospitality, generosity and reflection that define the holy month,” the Israeli embassy said in a statement, adding that the Iftar provided an opportunity to promote peaceful coexistence and partnership.
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