Somaliland FM Attends Latin America Chairman’s Conference in Argentina

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, July 5 (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdirahman Dahir Adan, participated in the Latin America Chairman’s Conference held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from June 28 to 30, 2026, as part of Somaliland’s continuing efforts to expand its international diplomatic engagement.
The conference brought together senior government officials, parliamentarians, diplomats, and international partners from across Latin America and other regions to discuss cooperation, democratic values, inter-regional dialogue, and opportunities to strengthen international partnerships.
In a statement following the conference, Minister Abdirahman said he was honored to participate in the high-level gathering, describing it as an important platform for exchanging views with international leaders on issues of shared interest.
“The conference brought together senior officials, parliamentarians, diplomats, and international partners to discuss cooperation, shared values, democratic values, inter-regional dialogue, and the strengthening of partnerships across Latin America and beyond,” the minister said.
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