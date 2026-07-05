Somaliland FM Attends Latin America Chairman’s Conference in Argentina

By
Mohamed Duale
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Somaliland FM Attends Latin America Chairman's Conference Argentina

By: Mohamed Duale

HARGEISA, July 5 (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdirahman Dahir Adan, participated in the Latin America Chairman’s Conference held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, from June 28 to 30, 2026, as part of Somaliland’s continuing efforts to expand its international diplomatic engagement.

The conference brought together senior government officials, parliamentarians, diplomats, and international partners from across Latin America and other regions to discuss cooperation, democratic values, inter-regional dialogue, and opportunities to strengthen international partnerships.

In a statement following the conference, Minister Abdirahman said he was honored to participate in the high-level gathering, describing it as an important platform for exchanging views with international leaders on issues of shared interest.

“The conference brought together senior officials, parliamentarians, diplomats, and international partners to discuss cooperation, shared values, democratic values, inter-regional dialogue, and the strengthening of partnerships across Latin America and beyond,” the minister said.

He added that the visit reflected Somaliland’s growing diplomatic outreach and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building constructive international partnerships based on mutual respect, peace, stability, prosperity, and democratic values.

“I look forward to strengthening the relationships and expanding the outreach established over the course of the visit, in line with our commitment to constructive international partnerships based on mutual respect, peace, stability, prosperity, and democratic values,” he said.

The participation comes as Somaliland continues to broaden its international engagement through bilateral meetings, diplomatic outreach, and participation in global forums aimed at promoting cooperation in political, economic, and development sectors.

Although Somaliland declared the restoration of its sovereignty in 1991 and operates with its own government, democratic institutions, and foreign ministry, it continues to pursue wider international partnerships through diplomatic engagement with governments, legislators, policy organizations, and international stakeholders.

The Buenos Aires conference provided another opportunity for Somaliland to present its foreign policy priorities while strengthening dialogue with international partners from Latin America and beyond.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)

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